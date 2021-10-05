The Pope has asked Missouri to postpone the execution of an inmate who is thought to be intellectually disabled.

Last week, Pope Francis urged Missouri Governor Mike Parson to consider the “sacredness of every life” while an inmate faced the death penalty, according to the Associated Press.

Ernest Johnson, 61, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on Tuesday for killing three people in a 1994 convenience store robbery.

The execution of Johnson is barred by the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits the execution of mentally challenged people, according to Jeremy Weis, Johnson’s attorney.

Johnson was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and lost around 20% of his brain tissue in a 2008 surgery to remove a benign tumor, according to Weis.

According to Weis, Johnson’s testing and IQ reveal that he has the mental capacity of a kid.

Pope Francis “wishes to bring before you the plain fact of Mr. Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of all human life,” according to a letter written by a spokesman last week.

Johnson’s sentence might be reduced to life in prison without the chance of parole, according to Parson.

After declining to block the execution in August, the Missouri Supreme Court refused to hear the case again on Friday, enabling the execution to take place on Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Activists for racial justice and two members of Congress from Missouri—Democratic U.S. Representatives Cori Bush of St. Louis and Emmanuel Cleaver of Kansas City—have also urged Parson to show mercy to Johnson, who is black.

On February 12, 1994, Johnson acknowledged to killing three Casey’s General Store employees: manager Mary Bratcher, 46, and employees Mabel Scruggs, 57, and Fred Jones, 58. A claw hammer was used to attack the victims after they were shot. A screwdriver was also used to stab Bratcher in the hand.

Officers discovered a bag containing $443, coin wrappers, half burned checks, and tennis shoes that matched the bloody shoeprints seen inside the business at Johnson’s girlfriend’s house.

Johnson had requested that his death be carried out by firing squad, but Missouri does not allow that. His lawyers argued that due to the loss of brain tissue, Missouri’s fatal injection medicine, pentobarbital, might cause seizures.

Johnson was sentenced to death in both his first and second trials. In 2003, the second death sentence was handed down after the United States Supreme Court declared that execution was unconstitutional. This is a condensed version of the information.