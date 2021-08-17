The political upheaval in Libya has accelerated the migrant exodus.

Experts claim that as the conflict in Libya has subsided this year, the number of would-be migrants intercepted has more than doubled compared to the same period in 2020.

So far this year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that 20,257 migrants have been caught at sea and returned to Libya.

Thousands of migrants, mostly from Sub-Saharan Africa, continue to flock to the North African country in the hopes of attempting the perilous Mediterranean crossing.

The majority attempt to reach the Italian coast, which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) distant.

On condition of anonymity, a Libyan navy official told AFP that there was a “100% rise in departures from January to July” compared to the same time last year, without providing data.

The increase in migrant numbers, according to lawyer Anwar al-Werfalli, is due “in particular to the conclusion of the fighting” in Libya.

The 2011 revolt that brought dictator Moamer Kadhafi’s collapse and death threw the country into instability, resulting in years of infighting between militias.

However, a truce agreed to by the UN in October 2020 has been mostly observed, and a transitional government was established this year.

According to Werfalli, this has produced some “stability” that “encourages migrants to make the journey.”

According to IOM statistics, the central Mediterranean crossing between Libya and Italy or Malta is by far the worst in the world.

Last month, at least 57 migrants drowned in the Mediterranean Sea.

More than 10,000 migrants and refugees arrived in Italy in the first four months of 2021, up 170 percent from the same time in 2020, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

People smugglers have increased their operations “to compensate for the deficiency during the many months of lockdown” because to the Covid-19 outbreak, according to Werfalli.

“Many migrants who had to postpone their plans are already on their way again,” he said.

Traffickers had exploited the instability in Libya, according to Miloud el-Hajj, an international relations professor, to the point where the country had become a hub for people smugglers.

While violence and a broken state “facilitated the passage” to Europe, he added, it also “frightened migrants who were afraid of being mistreated or kidnapped.”

The Libyan coastguard has long been accused of mistreating migrants.

Aerial photographs of a Libyan coastguard vessel firing bullets roughly two to three meters (yards) from the bow were provided by the German NGO Sea-Watch at the end of June. Brief News from Washington Newsday.