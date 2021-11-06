The Plenary Meeting of China’s Communist Party Will Strengthen Xi Jinping’s Hold on Power.

Next week, Chinese President Xi Jinping, the undisputed leader of the world’s most populous country, will address a key plenary of the ruling party’s senior members, which will set the tone for his campaign for long-term dominance.

Approximately 400 members of the Communist Party’s all-powerful Central Committee meet behind closed doors in Beijing from Monday through Thursday.

The sole conference of its kind this year prepares the country for its 20th party congress next autumn, at which Xi is generally likely to be re-elected for a third term, consolidating his status as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

According to state news agency Xinhua, prominent figures will debate a crucial resolution recognizing the party’s important achievements in its 100 years of existence during next week’s plenary.

Analysts believe the resolution, which is only the third of its kind in the party’s history, would help Xi cement his power by enshrining his vision for China ahead of the pivotal 2022 party congress.

The gathering will be held behind closed doors, as with other meetings of Beijing’s secretive top leadership, and most crucial decisions will be made well in advance.

All of China’s political gatherings are meticulously staged, and outright defiance of the official line is extremely rare.

Although the information has not yet been released in its whole, like with the previous two resolutions, the timing of the resolution is critical.

The first, passed in 1945 under Mao’s leadership, helped him solidify his control over the Communist Party four years before it took power.

The second, implemented under Deng Xiaoping in 1981, saw the regime implement economic reforms and acknowledge Mao’s “mistakes.”

Unlike the previous two, Xi’s resolution will not be a departure from tradition, according to Harvard University’s Anthony Saich.

“Rather, it’s meant to demonstrate that Xi is the natural inheritor of a process that began with the formation of the party and qualifies him to lead in the ‘new era,'” said Saich, a Chinese political specialist.

“The goal is to cement Xi’s position as the natural inheritor of the CCP’s ‘great past,'” he said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

The resolution, according to Saich, will likely take a step back from Deng’s language in that it will be less critical of the Mao era, which lasted from 1949 to 1976.

Tens of millions of people died of starvation as Mao’s administration tried to force the country into communes.

During the decade preceding his death,