The Philippines has stated that it intends to reopen to vaccinated tourists.

The Philippines will soon welcome back international tourists, according to the government, as it prepares to reopen its borders to vaccinated travelers 20 months after closing them to contain the coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, tourism businesses around the archipelago nation known for its beaches and dive locations have been crushed by a drop in international visitors and limitations on domestic travel.

Tourist Secretary Berna Puyat said the government’s Covid-19 group had “accepted in principle” the tourism department’s request to allow vaccinated travelers from low-infection nations to enter.

Border crossings will resume “soon,” according to the statement, which did not give a specific date.

“Allowing tourists from green countries or areas with a high vaccination rate and low infection rate to visit will immensely boost our recovery efforts,” Puyat added.

“This action will also help to boost consumer confidence, which is a significant contributor to our GDP,” she continued.

China, Indonesia, and Zimbabwe are among the more than 40 countries and territories currently categorized as “green,” meaning minimal risk and exempt from quarantine procedures.

Official data suggest that tourism is a major engine of the Southeast Asian country’s economy, contributing for about 13% of GDP in 2019 and attracting more than eight million visitors.

Last year, it fell to 5.4 percent as visitor numbers fell by 82 percent to 1.48 million.

In recent weeks, the government has removed viral restrictions as the daily infection rate has remained stable since the beginning of the year and the overall vaccination rate has risen.

Around a third of the country’s 110 million citizens have received all of their vaccines.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the Philippines has documented around 2.8 million illnesses, with roughly 45,000 deaths.