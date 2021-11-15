The Philippines has reopened 100 schools for in-person instruction.

Thousands of children in the Philippines were permitted to return to school for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began on Monday, as part of a pilot reopening of schools.

While practically every other country has partially or completely reopened its schools to face-to-face study, the Philippines has kept its schools closed since March 2020.

Zyrex Damayo, a kindergarten teacher at the Siocon Elementary School in Bogo city, Cebu’s central island province, said he was “a little nervous” as he met eight of his kids.

“I was anticipating some of them to cry… but it went off without a hitch, and we didn’t have any problems.”