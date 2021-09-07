The Philippines has re-imposed a virus ban in the capital.

The Philippines reimposed a viral lockdown in the capital, Manila, on Tuesday, a day after removing stay-at-home restrictions for almost 13 million people.

Despite record illnesses spurred by the hyper-contagious Delta variety, the authorities intended to begin testing “granular lockdowns” in the national capital region on Wednesday.

Instead of the entire capital, the surprise idea – which came with little details on how it would be implemented – would have put families, buildings, streets, or neighborhoods on lockdown.

This would have eased limitations in the rest of the country’s economy, which accounts for roughly a third of the country’s GDP, and allowed many hard-hit enterprises to reopen, boosting local tourism.

On Tuesday, however, the government’s Covid-19 task force reversed direction, announcing that present rules would be prolonged until September 15, or until the trial for targeted lockdowns was completed.

“Whichever comes first,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque remarked, without elaborating on the decision.

The decision is a setback for restaurants that had hoped to reopen their doors to diners for the first time since the national capital region was placed under lockdown on August 6.

Beauty salons that were supposed to reopen will have to stay closed, while churches will be closed to in-person services.

After prior restrictions wrecked the economy and put millions out of work, President Rodrigo Duterte recently stated that the country could not afford any more lockdowns.

However, with only approximately 19% of the targeted population completely vaccinated and hospitals quickly filling up, officials have had little choices to curb the virus’s spread.

The Philippines is fighting an outbreak of illnesses that has taxed hospitals already pressured by a nurse shortage.

It now has over two million cases, with over 34,000 deaths.