The Philippines accuses Chinese ships of firing water cannons at its ships.

In the disputed South China Sea, the Philippines accused Chinese Coast Guard warships of firing water cannon at boats transporting supplies to Filipino marines, and warned Beijing to “back off.”

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said he had voiced “outrage, denunciation, and protest” to Beijing over the incident, which occurred Tuesday while the Philippine boats were traveling to Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed Spratly Islands, according to him.

“Fortunately, no one was injured; but, our boats were forced to abandon their resupply operation,” Locsin said on Twitter, calling the three Chinese warships’ actions “illegal.”

The Philippine boats were defined by Locsin as “public,” implying that they were civilian vessels, and that they were covered under a mutual defense contract with the US.

“In and around these territories, China has no law enforcement rights,” he continued. “They need to pay attention and back off.” Tensions over the resource-rich seas reached new heights this year as hundreds of Chinese ships were discovered near Whitsun Reef, which is also part of the Spratly archipelago.

With conflicting claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam, China claims nearly all of the sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade travel annually.

The disputed waters are also home to lucrative fishing areas and are thought to be home to massive oil and gas reserves.

Beijing has disregarded a 2016 judgement by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that its historical claim to the majority of the sea is unfounded.

Scarborough Shoal, which Beijing took from Manila in 2012 and lies just 240 kilometers (150 miles) west of the main Philippine island of Luzon, is one of the reefs under Chinese control in the South China Sea.

It has made its presence felt by converting minor shoals and reefs into military sites with airstrips and ports.

To assert Manila’s territorial claim after China controlled Mischief Reef in the mid-1990s, the Philippines marooned a decrepit navy vessel atop the nearby Second Thomas Shoal. The Philippine Marines are stationed there.

The shoal is located within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, according to Locsin, who also warned that China’s “failure to show self-restraint threatens the unique relationship” between the two nations.

He explained, “We don’t ask permission to do what we need to do in our domain.”

A request for comment from the Chinese embassy in Manila was not immediately returned.

Since entering power in 2016, outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte has sought to pivot away from the United States, the Philippines’ old colonial master, and has succeeded. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.