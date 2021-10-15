The People’s Bank of China claims that the Evergrande debt situation is ‘controllable,’ and that the market is stable.

The People’s Bank of China declared on Friday that the Evergrande Group’s debt crisis is a “individual phenomena,” and that the country’s real estate sector is stable as a whole.

Evergrande, the country’s second-largest property developer, employs about 200,000 people and claims to create 3.8 million jobs every year. Analysts believe that the corporation may soon collapse under the weight of its over $300 billion in debt, causing an economic disaster equal to the collapse of the Lehman Brothers bank in the United States, which triggered the Great Recession.

A number of smaller, but still substantial, businesses have recently showed signs of severe financial distress. Greenland Holdings, E-house, Fantasia, and Modern Land all had their credit ratings reduced, with Fantasia being downgraded to near default. The situation is fine, according to Zou Lan, director of the People’s Bank of China’s financial markets section.

During a news conference transcribed by CNBC, he added, “China Evergrande Group’s troubles in the real estate business are an individual occurrence.” “The majority of real estate enterprises are stable and have solid financial indications, and the real estate industry as a whole is in good shape.” The chances of an Evergrande collapse, according to Zou, are “controllable,” as seen by the country’s stable property prices.

Logan Wright, director of China markets research at Rhodium Group and adjunct fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, spoke with The Washington Newsday earlier this week. He warned that, given the importance of the real estate sector in China’s economy, this situation could be difficult to reverse, with the potential to spill beyond Beijing’s regulatory authority.

He told The Washington Newsday, “It’s one thing to claim the problem is controllable; it’s another to control it.” “Waiting too long to respond to market upheaval can become a policy blunder at some point.” With some analysts predicting that real estate accounts for as much as 28% of China’s GDP, the sector is more important in China than it is in many other countries.

Nonetheless, President Xi Jinping appears to be set on letting the corporation to chart its own course in the future. Beijing has told local governments to prepare for the consequences of Evergrande's failure.