The People of Taiwan Have Never Had a Worse View of the Chinese Government.

Despite escalating diplomatic and military tensions between Taipei and Beijing, negative views of China’s government have hit an all-time high in Taiwan, while popular opinion of Chinese counterparts continues steadily favorable.

Taiwanese sympathies for Chinese citizens peaked during the presidency of Tsai Ing-wen, whose administration is frequently accused of “desinicization” during its open opposition to the Chinese Communist Party leadership, according to an annual survey released by local newspaper United Daily News on Monday.

The 12th edition of a UDN poll on cross-strait relations indicated that 70% of respondents had unfavourable opinions of the Chinese government, up 4 percentage points from last year’s record high. Meanwhile, favorable opinions are at an all-time low of 21%.

A near-historic high of 59 percent told the newspaper, which is considered pro-China and aligned with Taiwan’s opposition Kuomintang party, that they had favorable views of Chinese people, down one percentage point from 2020. The public’s negative attitudes in China increased 3 percentage points to 28% this year, according to the findings.

Cross-strait tensions are thought to be at their highest level in decades, but recent public opinion polls in Taiwan and elsewhere indicated no urgency or fear of violence. This social trend was echoed in the UDN poll, which gave a 4.1 out of 10 risk of war between Taiwan and China, down 0.1 from 2020.

While more individuals were dissatisfied with Tsai’s cross-strait policy than satisfied with it (48 percent versus 40 percent, respectively), those interested in working in China remained at a near-historic low of 28 percent, and only 7% of respondents stated they wanted to relocate to China.

In the age-old debate over “Taiwan independence” vs “unification with the mainland,” 18 percent of respondents indicated they desired independence as soon as feasible, while 16 percent said they preferred to keep the status quo until later. Only 4% of respondents wanted to unify as soon as possible, while 6% wanted to leave things as they are until they can unify with the mainland.

A plurality of 51% answered they would want to keep the status quo indefinitely, which is correct and consistent with popular sentiment on the island about cross-strait relations.