The Pentagon says it will not seek Taliban approval for anti-terrorist airstrikes in Afghanistan.

The US Department of Defense (DOD) has stated that it will not seek Taliban approval for anti-terrorist airstrikes in Afghanistan.

Despite the fact that US military forces left the country at the end of August, DOD officials have promised to continue airstrikes in the region to target ISIS-K and Al-Qaeda terrorists.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told Military Times, “We have all required authority to undertake over-the-horizon counterterrorism operations, and we remain confidence in these capabilities moving forward.”

“Without addressing specific rules of engagement involving airstrikes, there is currently no obligation to clear airspace with the Taliban, and we do not expect any future counterterrorism strikes to be contingent on such clearance.”

Before conducting anti-terrorism attacks within foreign borders, the US normally obtains authorization from the country’s government. However, since the Taliban overthrew Afghanistan’s elected government in August, the Pentagon has viewed the country as “basically a free area,” according to the aforementioned publication.

Kirby did not disclose whether the Taliban had given the US permission to strike in Afghanistan. He did remark, though, that American planes will take extra precautions to avoid being shot down by Taliban militants.

The Department of Defense is concerned that now that US military soldiers are no longer stationed in Afghanistan, terrorists would swarm there. Anti-terrorist airstrikes in Afghanistan, on the other hand, have resulted in a large number of civilian deaths, weakening the DOD’s credibility.

The Department of Defense revealed on September 17 that a lethal drone strike against suspected ISIS-K members was a “mistake” that killed 11 civilians, including seven children. The White House has not said if any military personnel will be held responsible for the fatal mistake.

Officials from the Department of Defense first claimed that the strike killed several suicide bombers who were planning an attack on Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. According to the Department of Defense, three civilians were killed in the drone strike.

According to The New York Times, the attack killed Zemari Ahmadi, a 43-year-old electrical engineer with Nutrition and Education International, a California-based organization working in Afghanistan. It also claimed the lives of ten members of his family, seven of them were youngsters.

The US military was carefully monitoring terrorist threats at the time of the strike in response to ISIS-K agents attacking the