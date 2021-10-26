The Pentagon says China’s hypersonic weapon capabilities are raising global tensions.

As new reports reveal startling development in China’s hypersonic weapons program, the Pentagon argues that gains in Chinese military capabilities will only heighten global tensions.

John Kirby, a spokesman for the Defense Department, was asked about Beijing’s alleged hypersonic missile tests in July and August, as well as the nature of the United States’ own capabilities. He declined to comment on specifics, but said at a normal press conference on Monday that China risks escalating the arms race.

“The simple fact is we know they’re seeking to improve military capabilities,” Kirby added, before echoing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s assessment of China as America’s “number one security challenge.”

Unnamed US officials told the Financial Times last week that China has successfully tested two hypersonic weapons in two separate stories. The missiles, which were launched into low Earth orbit, sparked fears that China could use next-generation nuclear-capable weapons to get by US missile defenses.

Kirby declined to comment on whether the American delivery method was similar to the Cold War-era space-based Fractional Orbital Bombardment System (FOBS) believed to be deployed by China. The Defense Department recently released progress notes pertaining to the United States’ own hypersonic weapons program, but Kirby declined to comment on whether the American delivery method was similar to the Cold War-era space-based Fractional Orbital Bombardment System (FOBS) believed to be deployed by China.

“I’m not going to go into detail about Chinese capability. I believe it is critical for them to be open and transparent with the world community about what they are doing and plan to do “Added he.

In the wake of rising tensions between Beijing and neighboring capitals such as New Delhi, Tokyo, and Taipei, Kirby said there was “no doubt” that China “continues to bully its neighbors in an attempt to coerce them into behavior that is more in line with China’s national security or economic interests.”

China’s actions are incompatible with the United States’ objective of a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to a Defense Department official.

When asked what the US could do to help allies deal with the threat, Kirby said the US has “placed a real premium on bolstering and reinforcing our alliances and partnerships in that area, and making sure that we have the proper defensive capabilities in place to deal with the security challenges that exist out there.”

A recent combined naval exercise between China and Russia has caught the attention of Asia observers. This is a condensed version of the information.