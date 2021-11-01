The Pentagon is keeping an eye on a potential Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, the Pentagon is closely monitoring the Ukraine region amid allegations of a new deployment of Russian forces on the country’s border.

The Washington Post reports that US officials are concerned about unexplained Russian military activity in the area.

Military trains and truck convoys move tanks and missiles in Russia’s southwest near Ukraine, according to videos posted on social media.

On the condition of anonymity, a US official confirmed that there had been some movement, albeit it was not as significant as the rise in Moscow’s forces earlier this year.

Kirby told reporters, “We’re aware of public reports of unprecedented Russian military action near Ukraine.”

“On this topic, we’ll continue to speak with allies and partners… As we’ve previously stated, any escalation or hostile activities would be extremely concerning to the US.” The increase follows US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s tour of the Black Sea region, which included stops in NATO partner Ukraine and Georgia, as well as alliance full member Romania, to express solidarity and rally support for fighting Russia in the region.

Since 2014, separatists allied with Russia have fought Ukrainian government forces in eastern Ukraine.

In 2014, Russian troops annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region, prompting harsh Western sanctions against the country.

Russia massed thousands of troops, heavy military equipment, naval boats, and aircraft on the Ukraine-Crimea border and in Crimea in March, only weeks after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, stoking fears of an invasion.

The movements were described by Moscow as a drill, but many of the military equipment remained for weeks, prompting observers to interpret them as a message to Biden.

The United States has refused to recognise Russia’s claim to Crimea and has sent lethal military aid to Kiev to combat separatists.

Moscow has stated unequivocally that any attempt to lure Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, into NATO is futile.

On the reported Russian buildup, Kirby stated that Washington would consult allies and partners.

“We remain committed to regional de-escalation and a diplomatic settlement to the conflict in eastern Ukraine,” he said.