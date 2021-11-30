The Pentagon intends to take a tougher stance toward China and Russia.

According to the Pentagon, the US military would strengthen deployments and bases aimed at China and Russia while maintaining forces in the Middle East sufficient to deter Iran and jihadist organizations, according to the conclusions of a review.

Officials said the US Defense Department will upgrade and expand military installations in Guam and Australia, highlighting the country’s focus on China as its top defense foe.

The contents of the “global posture review,” which was commissioned at the outset of President Joe Biden’s administration earlier this year, would stay classified, according to sources, in order to avoid disclosing secrets to adversaries or revealing sensitive plans with allies.

According to Mara Karlin, a top Pentagon policy official, the evaluation verified that the Indo-Pacific was the US military’s top priority region.

She told reporters that the assessment “directs increased cooperation with allies and partners across the region to advance efforts that contribute to regional peace and deter future Chinese military actions and threats from North Korea.”

It also “strengthens the combat-credible deterrent against Russian aggression in Europe” and “allows NATO forces to function more effectively,” she added.

After the protracted conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Middle East, on the other hand, remains a tumultuous area for the Pentagon.

“We have global duties and must ensure that our forces are ready and modernized,” Karlin added.

“These factors lead us to adjust our Middle East posture on a regular basis, but we always have the potential to quickly send forces to the region based on the threat environment.”

Separately, a senior Pentagon official who did not want to be identified discounted the possibility of major changes.

“We would not develop a substantial strategic-level shift to our stance in the first year of a government,” the official said.

However, the Biden team felt the assessment was required after his predecessor Donald Trump’s disruptive approach, which abruptly reversed US obligations, according to the official.

“There was frequently a discounting of ally and partner input and involvement under Trump,” the individual added, “which damaged US credibility and hard-won confidence.”

Officials declined to comment on how the US force presence in ongoing conflict zones such as the Middle East, East Africa and West Africa, and Eastern Europe is viewed in the global posture review.

They did, however, confirm previously stated plans to do more in Guam and Australia to strengthen defenses against any Chinese threat.

"New rotational fighter and bomber aircraft will be seen in Australia."