The Pentagon Chief skirts around the issue of the United States’ ‘Commitment’ to Taiwan’s defense.

After President Joe Biden stated there was an American “commitment” to defend Taiwan against China, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon would continue to support Taiwan’s military but declined to declare if US troops would defend the island against China.

“We will continue to provide Taiwan with the types of capabilities that it requires to defend itself, as we have done over several administrations,” Austin said at NATO headquarters.

“As a result, we’ll continue to concentrate on those issues. And I’m not going to get into any hypotheticals about Taiwan “He stated to reporters, Biden triggered a new firestorm in Washington-Beijing ties late Thursday when he said the US and China had agreed to assist safeguard Taiwan, a US ally that China considers its own territory.

Biden was asked at a CNN town hall whether the US would defend Taiwan if China invaded. He replied, “Yes.” “That is something we are committed to.” Beijing responded with a scathing reply. Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, advised that Washington “should behave and speak cautiously on the Taiwan issue.”

Austin stated that the US is committed to the official “One-China” policy, under which Washington recognizes Beijing as China’s leader.

However, this does not prohibit the US from supplying Taiwan with assistance, including powerful military gear.

When asked if Biden’s remarks heightened the possibility of NATO being drawn into a US-China conflict, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg avoided worsening the situation.

He said, “I wouldn’t guess upon a hypothetical case.”

“What is critical now, in my opinion, is to alleviate tensions in the neighborhood. If I start speculating, I believe I will actually contribute to the contrary “he stated

“As a result, we should use political and diplomatic ways to resolve all problems, differences, and controversies in the region.”