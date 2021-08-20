The path to the Women’s World Cup has been redesigned by the reigning champions, the United States.

The United States, a two-time reigning champion, will have a new qualifying road for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, thanks to revisions revealed by CONCACAF on Thursday.

The CONCACAF W Championship will debut in 2022, followed by a first 12-team Women’s Gold Cup in 2024, according to the governing body of North American football.

The W Championship qualifiers will begin in November, with 30 teams competing for a spot in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the 2024 Paris Olympics.

CONCACAF’s head of women’s football, Karina LeBlanc, stated, “These new competitions will be game-changing for women’s football in CONCACAF.” “In Concacaf, we are creating a platform for female footballers to thrive.”

The top two teams in the area, the United States and Canada, will have byes into the W Championship. From November through April, six groups of five nations will compete in group stage play, with the group winners joining the US and Canada in the event.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals and qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Third-place teams will go to the intercontinental playoffs for a spot in the Women’s World Cup.

The winner of the 2022 W Championship qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympics. In September 2023, the runner-up and third-place teams will compete in an Olympic play-in series for another berth in Paris.

The first two qualifiers for the 2024 Women’s Gold Cup will be the teams that book Olympic slots in France.

In 2015, the United States won the Women’s World Cup in Canada, and in 2019, the United States won the Women’s World Cup in France. Since the event’s inception in 1991, the American ladies have won four titles and have never finished worse than third.