The passage of the infrastructure plan is hailed by Biden as a “historic step forward.”

After months of tense talks, US President Joe Biden praised the passage of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal by Congress on Saturday as a “monumental stride forward.”

Despite infighting between the progressive and moderate wings of his Democratic Party, he claimed that both chambers of Congress would enact a second and much larger social spending package — the “Build Back Better” plan — speaking from the White House.

The breakthrough on infrastructure came just before midnight on Friday, when House lawmakers backed a Senate-passed plan by a comfortable margin of 228 to 206 votes.

With that vote, Biden added, “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to argue that we made a major step forward as a nation.”

He described the plan as “a once-in-a-generation investment that would create millions of jobs,” as well as putting the country “on a course to win the 21st-century economic struggle that we confront with China” and other countries.

“This law is for you… a blue-collar plan to rebuild America,” Biden stated, looking directly into the camera to address voters across the country, many of whom are concerned about rising prices, Covid limitations, and political divide.

Early on Friday, passage was anything from certain.

Party leaders risked seeing Biden’s two-pronged legislative approach crumble after hours of cajoling MPs, as they failed to unite the party’s bickering progressive and moderate factions.

The vote that will determine the legacy Friday came at a critical time for Biden, as his personal approval ratings plummeted and his Democratic Party suffered a devastating surprise defeat in the Virginia governor election.

Jen Psaki, his spokesman, said the victory “proves that delivering for the American people is worth all the agonizing sausage making.”

“Clean drinking water for children, broadband access, electric automobiles, and the largest public transportation investment It’s happening right now. And there will be more to come “she sent out a tweet