The Paris attacker claims that France was aware of the dangers of IS strikes in Syria.

At the trial investigating France’s worst postwar atrocity, the sole survivor of the terrorist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago claimed France “known the risks” of hitting Islamist targets in Syria.

“We attacked France, targeted its population, civilians, but it was never personal,” Salah Abdeslam stated after being permitted to speak to the court during the second week of the trial.

“Francois Hollande knew the dangers he was taking when he authorized strikes against the Islamic State in Syria,” he said, referring to the French president’s decision at the time.

His cool demeanor contrasted sharply with his rants after the trial began last week, in which 19 others are also charged in the largest trial in modern French legal history.

Abdeslam addressed the court for the first time with the judges’ consent during the trial.

He adamantly denied that he and his co-accused were “terrorists, jihadists, or fanatics.”

“In truth, it’s a question of true Islam, and these terrorists, these radicals, are Muslims,” he says.

“They think I’m provocative all the time, but that’s not the case; I just want to be honest with these folks here and not lie to them,” Abdeslam remarked. “I don’t want to injure anyone.”

As Abdeslam, who turned 32 on Wednesday, spoke, many in the crowd, including families of the dead and the about 350 people who were physically injured, cried or hugged one another.

During a pause in the hearings, a clearly enraged Sophie Parra, who survived the siege of the Bataclan concert theater, stated, “Instead of saying he’s sorry, he excuses what he did.”

“I’m going to testify so I can answer him and tell him what November 13th was like for me, seeing people dying on me,” she explained.

“As a victim, it’s bizarre; we went through it, we were singled out… “And then he comes out and says, ‘It wasn’t your fault, but you were there, harsh luck,’” a man named David told BFM television.

He stated, “It’s an awful disgrace, it’s a lack of respect for what I and all the victims went through.”

Abdeslam, a French-Moroccan who lived in Belgium, was one of ten terrorists who used suicide bombers and mass gunfire to terrorize Paris on November 13, 2015.

Three individuals blew themselves up at the Stade de France stadium north of Paris, which was the group’s first target.

A second group targeted clubs and restaurants in the heart of the city shortly after. Brief News from Washington Newsday.