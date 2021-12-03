The parents of a US school shooter have been charged with manslaughter in a rare move.

On Friday, the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with involuntary manslaughter for shooting four students at a high school in the US state of Michigan with a rifle acquired for him by his father just days before.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, Ethan Crumbley’s parents, have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald.

“These charges are meant to hold those who contributed to this tragedy accountable as well as communicate the message that gun owners have accountability,” McDonald said during a press conference.

“While the gunman was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, there were other individuals who contributed to the events of November 30,” she stated.

The shooting at Oxford High School north of Detroit killed four students, ages 14 to 17, and injured six others, including a teacher.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged with state murder and terrorism as an adult.

While teen-initiated school shootings are common in the United States, it is uncommon for parents to face prosecution.

Four days before the shooting, James Crumbley purchased a 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun from a nearby gun store.

Ethan Crumbley was with his father when the rifle was purchased, and the youngster later posted a photo of the weapon to his Instagram account with the caption “just got my new beauty today” and a heart emoji.

Ethan Crumbley, according to authorities, shot a video on his phone the night before the attack claiming he was planning a shooting at the school the next day, but it was not put online.

On the same day, a teacher at the school noticed Ethan Crumbley on his cell phone looking for ammunition during class and reported it to school officials.

The school attempted to contact his mother, but she did not return voicemail or email messages.

Jennifer Crumbley did, according to McDonald, write her son about the event that day, writing: “lol I’m not furious with you.” You must learn to avoid being caught.” According to McDonald, the parents were brought to the school the day of the shooting after a teacher was “alarmed” by a message found on Ethan Crumbley’s desk.

It had a gun drawing and the words “The thoughts won’t.” on it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.