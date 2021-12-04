The parents of a US school shooter have been charged with manslaughter and are being sought by police.

After being charged with involuntary manslaughter, the parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four pupils at a US high school with a rifle obtained by his father were planning to turn themselves in to police on Friday, according to their lawyers.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, were still missing on Friday, forcing investigators in Oakland County, Michigan, to designate them fugitives.

The Crumbleys’ lawyers, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, told AFP that the parents “are returning to the area to be arraigned” after leaving town the night of the shooting “for their own protection.”

In an unprecedented action by law enforcement, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald revealed that each of the parents faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

“These charges are meant to hold those who contributed to this tragedy accountable as well as communicate the message that gun owners have accountability,” McDonald said during a press conference.

“While the gunman was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, there were other individuals who contributed to the events of November 30,” she stated.

The parents withdrew $4,000 from a money machine in Oxford on Friday, according to a law enforcement officer, adding to the mystery surrounding their absence.

County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, on the other hand, said he expects them to be apprehended soon. “They won’t be able to escape their role in this disaster.” The shooting at Oxford High School north of Detroit killed four students, ages 14 to 17, and injured six others, including a teacher.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged with state murder and terrorism as an adult.

While teen-initiated school shootings are common in the United States, it is uncommon for parents to face prosecution.

James Crumbley purchased the 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic weapon used by his son four days before the shooting.

Ethan was with his father when he bought the gun at a local gun store, and the kid shared a photo of it on Instagram with the caption “just got my new beauty today” and a heart emoji.

Ethan Crumbley, according to authorities, shot a video on his phone the night before the attack claiming he was planning a shooting at the school the next day, but it was not put online.

A teacher at the school had seen Ethan Crumbley looking for ammo the same day.