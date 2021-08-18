The Paralympics will not be hampered by a spectator ban, according to the IPC Chief.

The IPC president Andrew Parsons said Wednesday that having no fans at the Tokyo Paralympics will be “a challenge,” but he is convinced that the event will reach “more people than ever before.”

The Paralympics will begin behind closed doors on Tuesday, after organizers opted this week to follow the Olympics’ lead and prohibit spectators due to virus concerns.

Japan is currently dealing with unprecedented coronavirus outbreaks, with Tokyo and other sections of the country declared disaster zones.

According to AFP, the decision to ban spectators will have “an impact that we cannot minimize,” but he believes the Paralympics will still be the center of attention due to a global television audience.

“Of sure, the lack of spectators at the sites will be a difficulty, but we hope that through broadcasting, we can reach more than four billion people,” he said.

“As a result, we continue to feel that the impact of these Games will be enormous. We’ll reach out to more countries and people than ever before.”

Virus outbreaks are on the rise in Japan as the Games begin. In recent days, the more contagious Delta variety has been responsible for around 20,000 new daily infections.

The Japanese administration has stated that the Paralympics will be held safely and that it will continue to host them.

Around 4,400 athletes are anticipated to compete, and they, like their Olympic counterparts, will be subjected to daily testing and movement limits.

The organizers of the July 23-August 8 Olympics reported 544 positive cases among athletes, officials, and the media, with the majority of these involving personnel and contractors residing in Japan.

They claimed there was no proof that diseases spread from Olympic athletes to the general people in Japan.

The installation of the Olympic “bubble” persuaded Parsons that the Paralympics may be successful.

“The most important lesson is that we can safely deliver the Games,” he remarked.

“We know the numbers are increasing in Tokyo and Japan, so we want to protect both Japanese society and our athletes. That is why we will not rest on our laurels.”

The arrest of a Georgian judoka on suspicion of gravely hurting a security officer has humiliated the Paralympic organizers, who have already reported 58 positive cases.

However, Parsons claims that the Paralympics will not “spread the infection,” and that the event can ride a “wave of positivity” akin to the one that greeted the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics.

While polls in Japan consistently revealed that the majority of people were against.