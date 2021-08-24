The Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan is the Taliban’s last bastion.

The Panjshir Valley is the largest area of resistance against the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan.

They have promised to resist as the Islamist organization sends fighters to encircle the area. They are made up of anti-Taliban militia members and former Afghan security forces.

Both sides have stated that they desire to resolve the deadlock through dialogue, but little progress has been made on the key area’s fate.

Panjshir is a tiny valley deep in the Hindu Kush mountains, 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Kabul.

The valley’s geography provides a natural military advantage in that defending units can use high positions to efficiently aim attacking forces.

It also has enormous symbolic significance in Afghanistan as the region that has defied invasion for more than a century.

During the 1980s and 1990s, the valley’s resistance — dominated by ethnic Tajiks – had a significant impact on Afghanistan’s political and security scene.

The most revered individual in Panjshir is Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerrilla commander whose likeness can be seen on murals throughout Afghanistan, not just in Panjshir.

Massoud, often known as the “Lion of Panjshir,” rose to prominence in the 1980s as a leader of mujahideen warriors fighting the Soviet forces.

After launching repeated campaigns with tens of thousands of troops, attack helicopters, and tanks, the Soviet Union was unable to defeat Massoud despite some of the war’s fiercest battles.

When the Taliban took over much of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, he duplicated the feat.

The Islamist insurgents were unable to capture Panjshir, and Massoud’s forces suffered some of their worst fighting casualties to date.

Massoud was assassinated by Al-Qaeda — the Taliban’s allies – two days before 9/11 in 2001.

They sat down to interview him as if they were documentary filmmakers before detonating explosives placed in their camera and battery pouch.

Local militia men and former members of the security forces who came to the valley as the rest of Afghanistan crumbled are among today’s anti-Taliban fighters.

They brought their equipment, vehicles, and weapons with them to replenish the National Resistance Front’s cache of armaments and ammunition (NRF).

Ahmad Massoud, the son of the legendary Panjshir commander, is the NRF’s leader.

The group has sworn to repel any Taliban attacks, but Ahmad Massoud wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that they would require Western assistance to effectively combat the Islamists.

Afghanistan’s past president. Brief News from Washington Newsday.