The ‘Pandora Papers’ reveal the offshore assets of heads of state and government officials.

According to an investigation published Sunday by the ICIJ media consortium, more than a dozen heads of state and government, including Jordan’s King and the Czech prime minister, have concealed millions in offshore tax havens.

The so-called “Pandora Papers” investigation is based on the leak of 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services businesses throughout the world, including 600 journalists from outlets such as The Washington Post, the BBC, and The Guardian.

In the documents studied by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), 35 current and former leaders are named, with claims ranging from corruption to money laundering and global tax avoidance.

The documents reveal how King Abdullah II amassed a $100 million property empire spanning Malibu, California, Washington, and London, using a network of offshore businesses and tax havens.

According to the BBC, King Abdullah’s lawyers stated that all of the properties were purchased with personal funds, and that it was usual procedure for high-profile individuals to purchase properties through offshore firms for privacy and security reasons.

The records also reveal that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who is up for re-election this week, neglected to declare an offshore investment firm that was used to buy a $22 million chateau in the south of France.

The ICIJ discovered connections between roughly 1,000 offshore firms and 336 high-ranking politicians and public officials, including country leaders, cabinet members, ambassadors, and others.

The British Virgin Islands were home to more than two-thirds of the businesses.

The ICIJ emphasizes that having assets offshore or using shell companies to transact business across national borders is not prohibited in most nations.

Such findings, however, are no less embarrassing for leaders who have openly campaigned against corruption or supported for austerity measures at home.

Other revelations from the ICIJ investigation include:

— Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s family and allies are accused of being secretly involved in property deals involving hundreds of millions of pounds in the United Kingdom.

— Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and six members of his family are accused of secretly owning an offshore network.

— Members of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers and their families, are accused of secretly owning multimillion-dollar enterprises and trusts.

— Although Russian President Vladimir Putin is not mentioned in the files, he is tied to secret assets in Monaco through allies.

