The ‘Pandora Papers’ reveal the leaders’ offshore fortunes.

According to a recent investigation by the ICIJ media consortium, more than a dozen leaders of state and government from Jordan to Azerbaijan, Kenya, and the Czech Republic have utilized offshore tax havens to hide assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The so-called “Pandora Papers” investigation is based on the leak of 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services businesses throughout the world, including 600 journalists from outlets such as The Washington Post, the BBC, and The Guardian.

In the latest massive collection of papers assessed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), 35 current and former leaders are named, with claims ranging from corruption to money laundering and global tax avoidance.

The ICIJ emphasizes that having assets offshore or using shell companies to transact business across national borders is not prohibited in most nations.

Such findings, on the other hand, are no less embarrassing for leaders who have openly campaigned against tax avoidance and corruption, or called for austerity measures at home.

The documents reveal how Jordan’s King Abdullah II amassed a $100 million property empire spanning Malibu, California, Washington, and London through a network of offshore businesses and tax havens.

The Jordanian embassy in Washington declined to comment, but attorneys for the king told the BBC that all of the properties were purchased with personal funds and that it was usual procedure for high-profile individuals to buy homes through offshore corporations for privacy and security reasons.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s family and friends, who have long been accused of corruption in the Central Asian country, are believed to have been surreptitiously involved in property deals worth hundreds of millions of pounds in the United Kingdom.

The records also indicate how Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who is up for re-election this week, failed to report an offshore investment company that was used to buy a $22 million chateau in the south of France.

More than a dozen serving heads of state and government, country leaders, cabinet ministers, ambassadors, and others were among the 336 high-level politicians and public officials identified by the ICIJ as having ties to offshore havens.

The British Virgin Islands were home to more than two-thirds of the businesses.

Tony Blair, the former British prime minister who has been a vocal critic of tax loopholes, is also mentioned in the documents, which reveal how he and his wife Cherie lawfully avoided paying stamp duty. Brief News from Washington Newsday.