The Palestinian economy is weighed down by a shekel surplus.

It may not be the most talked-about feature of the occupation, but Palestinian enterprises with too much Israeli cash are becoming a rising source of concern for the Palestinian economy, according to analysts.

The Palestinian shekel is used by Palestinians in the West Bank, yet the two financial systems are vastly different.

Digital payments are fast rising in Israel, as they are in many sophisticated economies, and are swiftly displacing transactions previously conducted with banknotes and coins.

Cash is still king in the West Bank, which has been under Israeli military rule since 1967.

Tasir Freij, the owner of a Ramallah hardware store, told AFP that he now has to pay a 2% commission to deposit paper money since his bank refuses to accept it.

“This is a crisis… and the consequences are being felt,” Freij told AFP.

The tens of thousands of Palestinians who work in Israel or in Jewish communities in the West Bank and receive cash pay bring in a large portion of the paper money.

The accumulation of hard currency, according to experts and businesspeople, risks suffocating the Palestinian financial system.

Freij was concerned because buying items from overseas usually necessitates converting shekels into other currencies, particularly dollars or euros, but that due to the scarcity of shekels on the market, he was compelled to accept unfavorable exchange rates.

Because it has no way of returning the hard currency to Israel, the Palestinian Monetary Authority, which serves as the West Bank’s central bank, has warned that paper shekels are accumulating.

The cash buildup, according to PMA governor Firas Melhem, is “a very alarming matter” that is giving banks and companies headaches.

“If the matter is not rectified soon,” he warned, “the Palestinian market will become a dump for the shekel.”

Following the Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Territory, economic protocols known as the Paris Agreements established the shekel as the official currency in the Palestinian territories.

Since those accords in 1994, a lot has happened.

Israel’s banks are less interested in reabsorbing paper cash that accumulates in the West Bank but does not flow quickly through the Israeli economy as they rely more on digital transactions.

Another reason given by the Bank of Israel was security.

"We emphasize that unregulated cash transfers might be used for money laundering and terror financing, and would be in violation of international rules prohibiting money laundering and terror financing," the bank told AFP.