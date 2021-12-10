The Pakistani Taliban have ended their ceasefire with the government.

The Pakistani Taliban called off a ceasefire mediated with the Afghan Taliban on Friday, accusing the government of breaking the truce’s terms.

After establishing in 2007, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a different movement with a common background with Afghanistan’s new leaders, pushed the country into a period of brutal violence.

After the hardline Islamists’ win across the border, Islamabad is attempting to quell a TTP revival seven years after the military cracked down on the movement.

The TTP accused security forces of killing some of its militants and violating a one-month cease-fire that was supposed to end in early December, according to a statement.

“In such conditions, it is impossible to extend the ceasefire,” a TTP official stated.

“Now it is up to the Pakistani people to judge who is breaking the deal.”

Both parties had agreed to extend the ceasefire, according to a senior TTP commander located in Afghanistan, a government official, and a security officer who spoke to AFP separately.

As part of the discussions, up to 100 convicts were released.

“The TTP statement astonished us,” a government official told AFP on Friday from Peshawar, a city near the remote tribal areas near the Afghan border where the TTP is active.

“The continuation of the truce was assured to our members of the negotiating team.”

Noor Wali Mehsud, the group’s head, claimed in an audio message broadcast late Friday that no progress had been made in negotiations with the Pakistani government.

“There has been no progress in the talks,” Mehsud added, “but the prolongation of the truce is contingent on the conditions.”

He went on to say that, in accordance with Islamic Sharia, his group had chosen the route of military conflict as well as discussions. “It’s preferable if we achieve our aim through dialogue; otherwise, jihad will continue,” he stated.

For the first time since 2014, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan declared in October that the government was in talks with the TTP, aided by the Afghan Taliban, who had seized power across the border in August.

Many in Pakistan are angry about the negotiations, recalling the horrific attacks on schools, hotels, churches, and markets that killed over 70,000 people, according to successive governments.

Malala Yousafzai, who went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize, was shot by the Taliban in her home Swat Valley while she was a schoolgirl.