The Pakistan-Afghan Trade Route Is In Ruin: Double Taxes And Bandits

The Taliban’s seizure of a crucial Afghan-Pakistan border post has driven up shipping prices, with rebels and government officials taxing traders separately and robbers demanding bribes to allow goods to pass safely.

Thousands of cars cross daily from Chaman, Pakistan, to Spin Boldak, Afghanistan, transporting commodities bound for Kandahar, the country’s second-largest city.

They mainly convey agricultural commodities heading for Pakistani markets or ports on the way back.

The bilateral commerce, worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year if not more, came to a standstill earlier this month after the Taliban took control of the dusty border town, but restarted this week with the insurgents firmly in control.

They have taken control of a large section of the nation since early May, when they launched a series of offensives to take advantage of the concluding phases of foreign army withdrawal.

While they have yet to take any provincial capitals, they have gained control of a number of critical border checkpoints, including those with Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Pakistan, which provide vital revenue from customs charges on commodities entering the landlocked country.

“We loaded grapes in Kandahar and were extorted at least three times on the way,” said trucker Hidayatullah Khan in Chaman.

“They charge 3,000 rupees ($20) sometimes, 2,000 rupees elsewhere, and 1,000 rupees elsewhere,” he claimed.

This was in addition to the taxes he had to pay to Taliban officials in Spin Boldak and Afghan government customs officers in Kandahar.

On the Afghan side of the border, truckers interviewed in Chaman this week described pandemonium and confusion.

A truck delivering fabric from Karachi to Kandahar, according to Imran Kakar, vice president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce.

In Spin Boldak, the Taliban charged the driver 150,000 rupees ($1,000) for service, but when the car arrived in Kandahar, government officials were already waiting.

“We have to pay even greater customs fees because they don’t recognize the Taliban payments,” Kakar explained.

The sights recalled Afghanistan’s terrible civil war in the 1990s, when a patchwork of militias controlled parts of important commerce routes and extorted truckers and locals who freely used the highways.

Hundreds more trucks waited for clearance to pass the Pakistani side of the border on Wednesday.

Hundreds more trucks waited for clearance to pass the Pakistani side of the border on Wednesday.

This week, drivers and "spanner boy" apprentices tinkered with their cars on a dusty plain with craggy hillocks as a backdrop.