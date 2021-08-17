The ‘Pain’ in Afghanistan has left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speechless.

In response to the Taliban gaining power in Afghanistan, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have issued a joint statement.

The pair stated that they are “speechless” at the situation, with the Taliban now controlling every major city and the United Nations Security Council already being informed of “increasing human rights crimes against the women and girls of Afghanistan.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell website stated, “The world is very fragile right now.” “We are dumbfounded as we all feel the various levels of agony caused by the situation in Afghanistan.

“We are all heartbroken as we see the humanitarian situation in Haiti unfold, and the possibility of it being worse after last weekend’s earthquake.

“And we are all worried as we watch the global health problem continue, compounded by new varieties and incessant misinformation.

“Whether we recognize it or not, when a person or a community suffers, a piece of each of us suffers with them. And, despite the fact that we were not designed to exist in a state of agony, we have been socialized to tolerate it. It’s easy to feel powerless, yet we can all work together to put our principles into action.

“To begin, we ask that you join us in supporting a number of organizations that are doing important work. We also urge individuals in positions of global influence to move quickly to advance the humanitarian talks that will take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the United Nations General Assembly and the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

“It is the decisions we make now, as a worldwide community, to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet, that will demonstrate our humanity.”

