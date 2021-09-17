The Pacific Arms Race is fueled by ‘Great Power Rivalry.’

A flurry of missile tests and large-scale defense purchases in the Pacific have highlighted a regional arms race that is heating up as the China-US rivalry deepens.

“There’s a little frenzy of arming up in the Indo-Pacific,” Yonsei University professor John Delury said. “It seems like everyone is doing it.”

South Korea successfully tested its first submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, while Australia announced an unprecedented acquisition of state-of-the-art US nuclear-powered submarines and cruise missiles all within 24 hours of each other.

Experts say the frenzy is astonishing, but it is indicative of an area that is investing heavily in the latest marvels of modern weaponry.

According to figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Asia and Oceania spent more than half a trillion dollars on their militaries last year.

The institute’s Lucie Beraud-Sudreau told AFP, “You’ve really witnessed a rising tendency for the previous 20 years.” “The place where the rising tendency is most obvious is Asia.”

She cites a perfect storm of strong economic growth – which boosts government coffers – and shifting “threat perceptions” in the region as examples.

China spends almost half of all defense spending in Asia and has raised it every year for the past 26 years, transforming the People’s Liberation Army into a modern fighting force.

Beijing now spends an estimated $252 billion per year, up 76% since 2011, allowing it to project power across the region and aggressively challenge US dominance.

However, defence spending in Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, and other countries is increasing.

Former Australian defence intelligence official Michael Shoebridge, who now works for the Australia Strategic Policy Institute, feels the spending is a direct response to China.

He explained, “The genuine military rivalry is between China and other partners that seek to discourage China from using force.”

“That reaction has only intensified since Xi (Jinping) assumed leadership. He’s definitely interested in wielding all of China’s newfound might in a coercive and aggressive manner.”

Procurement accounts for almost 20% of the region’s defense spending, with a focus on maritime assets and long-range deterrent to persuade Beijing – or any other opponent – that the cost of attack is too high.

Shoebridge cites Australia’s historic decision on Thursday to buy at least eight nuclear-powered submarines from the United States, as well as an undefined quantity of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

“They’re all focused on increasing the cost of military war for China. They’re a very powerful deterrent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.