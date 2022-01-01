The overall winner of the tumultuous Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race is Ichi Ban.

Ichi Ban was declared the overall handicap winner of the grueling Sydney-to-Hobart sailboat race on Saturday, beating out rival Celestial, which finished faster but was penalized.

The 52-foot (15.9-metre) Ichi Ban, owned and skippered by Matt Allen, won her third Sydney-Hobart handicap race.

However, the victory was clouded by controversy regarding Celestial’s penalty, which was enforced after Ichi Ban and the race organizers registered protests.

“It’s incredible to win a third time with Ichi Ban. It’s usually preferable not to enter the room to make a decision “Allen, a representative for Ichi Ban, said on Friday.

Celestial’s request to reopen the penalty case was denied on Saturday after an international jury added 40 minutes to the boat’s time on Friday, relegating it to second place.

The punishment was imposed when Celestial’s crew failed to respond to radio communication for more than an hour after a personal locator beacon on the boat was accidentally activated.

In contrast, Ichi Ban’s time was decreased by three minutes because it assisted Celestial in contacting him, including by setting off a flare.

After the jury decided not to reopen the punishment case, Sam Haynes, owner and skipper of the 52-foot Celestial, remarked, “I am very, very sad.”

“None of us wants to see technical problems that prevent us from achieving an on-water success.”

After racing in difficult conditions that led many yachts to withdraw, Supermaxi Black Jack was the first to cross the finish line on Tuesday.

However, the overall handicap honors, which take into consideration the yachts’ sizes, are considered the most important award for sailors.