The outcome of the UK investigation into the French Trawler tragedy is expected in the coming weeks.

The coroner announced on Thursday that the findings of a British inquiry into the 2004 sinking of a French trawler, which killed five people, will be handed on November 5.

Since early October, Judge Nigel Lickley has been hearing testimony on how the Bugaled Breizh sank unexpectedly off the coast of Cornwall, southwest England, despite favorable weather.

British search and rescue teams retrieved the bodies of two of the fishermen who died.

Lawyers representing the relatives of the dead claim that a submarine conducting operations in the vicinity at the time could have hit the boat and sunk it.

However, the Ministry of Defence in the United Kingdom reported that none of its submarines were in the region and that the trawler’s nets were likely entangled in mud, dragging it to the bottom.

Lickley, a high court judge who is also the coroner, was supposed to make his decision on Friday, but he said he would postpone it until November 5 as he evaluates the evidence.

Three submarines — the Dutch Dolfijn, a German U22, and a British Torbay — were operating in the approximate area around the accident site, preparing for upcoming allied military exercises, according to the London court.

The families’ concerns, however, were directed at a different submarine, the Royal Navy’s nuclear-powered HMS Turbulent.

The navy, on the other hand, has denied any involvement, pointing out that the Turbulent was docked on the day of the sinking, January 15, 2004.

A lawyer for the families, Oliver Hyams, has asked the inquiry to hear testimony from retired French admiral Dominique Salles, who earlier stated that it was “probable” that an allied submarine was involved.

As both sides gave their last submissions on Thursday, MoD lawyer Edward Pleeth refuted the charges.

He added that experts called during the hearing had “completely ruled out submarine involvement,” and that the evidence pointed to a fishing accident.

“Your independent counsel has rejected every other explanation in its entirety,” he told the judge.

After years of investigations that caused the full British hearing to be postponed, the French legal system announced in 2016 that it was unable to make a conclusive verdict.

In England and Wales, coroners’ inquests are performed to try to determine the causes and circumstances of sudden or unexplained deaths on the balance of probabilities.

They don’t decide whether someone is guilty or not, but they do lay forth information in the public interest.

A judge can be appointed to oversee proceedings in especially sensitive circumstances, such as national security matters.