The Oromo Rebels’ Leader Predicts Victory ‘Very Soon’ in Ethiopia.

As diplomats try to negotiate a truce, a rebel leader opposing Ethiopia’s government claims his troops are nearing the capital and planning another offensive. He predicts the war will end “very soon.”

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) commander, Jaal Marroo, warned Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that pro-government forces were defecting and that the rebels were on the verge of triumph.

In an interview with AFP on Sunday, Jaal, whose true name is Kumsa Diriba, said, “What I am confident (of) is that it is going to end very soon.”

“We’re getting ready to unleash another strike and launch another launch. The government is simply trying to buy time by inciting civil war in the country, thus they are appealing to the people to fight.” The OLA and its allies, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), have won multiple wins in recent weeks, capturing towns 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Addis Ababa, and have not ruled out marching on the capital.

Jaal claimed his fighters were even closer to the capital, some 40 kilometers (25 miles), and had “never moved (back) an inch” from the land they controlled.

This claim could not be independently verified by AFP. Much of the conflict-affected zone is cut off from the outside world, and journalists have limited access, making battlefield locations impossible to verify.

The government has dismissed reports that the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but it has ordered the city to prepare for defense, and foreign embassies have removed personnel.

“While our collective desire to achieve the road we have begun upon has empowered us,” Abiy tweeted Monday, a day after tens of thousands marched in Addis Ababa in favor of the administration.

The danger of new rebel gains has prompted global envoys to try to broker a peace deal in a conflict that has killed thousands of people and left civilians starving.

Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union’s high representative for the Horn of Africa, met with TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael in Mekele, Tigray’s capital, on Sunday.

Martin Griffiths, the UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, also visited Mekele on the same day, where he spoke with the “de-facto authorities,” according to a spokesperson.

Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, dispatched soldiers to Tigray in November of last year, accusing the TPLF of targeting military positions.

The OLA and the TPLF, both classified as terrorist organizations by the government, declared in August that they had reached an agreement. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.