The Oromo Rebels’ Leader Predicts Victory ‘Very Soon’ in Ethiopia.

As diplomats try to negotiate a truce, a rebel leader opposing Ethiopia’s government claims his troops are nearing the capital and planning another offensive. He predicts the war will end “very soon.”

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) commander, Jaal Marroo, warned Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that pro-government forces were defecting and that the rebels were on the verge of triumph.

In a phone interview with AFP on Sunday, Jaal, whose true name is Kumsa Diriba, said, “What I am confident (of) is that it is going to end very soon.”

“We’re getting ready to unleash another strike and launch another launch.” The administration is simply attempting to buy time by inciting civil war in this country, so they are appealing to the people to fight.” The OLA and its allies, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), have won multiple wins in recent weeks, capturing towns 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Addis Ababa, and have not ruled out marching on the capital.

Jaal claimed that his fighters were even closer to Addis, about 40 kilometers away, and that they had “never moved (back) an inch” from the land they controlled.

This claim could not be independently verified by AFP.

Much of the conflict-affected zone is cut off from the outside world, and journalists have limited access, making battlefield locations impossible to verify.

The government has dismissed reports that the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but has instructed the city to prepare for defense.

“While our collective desire to realize the road we have begun upon has empowered us,” Abiy said on Twitter Monday, a day after tens of thousands marched in Addis Ababa in favor of the administration.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission raised worry on Monday about a widespread crackdown in Addis Ababa following the declaration of a statewide state of emergency on November 2.

“The Commission… has verified that arrests are being made in a way that appears to be based on identity and ethnicity,” it stated, adding that the arrests included mothers with children and the elderly.

A number of countries have advised citizens not to visit Ethiopia, and the US embassy indicated over the weekend that non-essential personnel will be removed.

The OLA posed “no threat” to regular residents, according to Jaal, but Abiy and his ruling Prosperity Party must be “totally purged and cleaned” before reconciliation can take place.

"We will make Ethiopia — and the Horn of Africa as a whole — a pleasant, stable place to live."