The organizer of the Tiananmen Square Vigil in Hong Kong refuses to cooperate with the police investigation.

On Tuesday, the pro-democracy group behind Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square vigils rejected a police deadline to cooperate with a “national security” probe into their actions, setting up a showdown with authorities.

Three decades of vigils honouring the victims of Beijing’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 were organized by the Hong Kong Alliance.

It is now being probed under a tough national security statute that China implemented on Hong Kong two years ago to quell dissent following massive and often deadly democratic protests.

Last month, investigators demanded financial and operational information from the organisation, accusing it of acting as a “foreign agent.”

Since its foundation in 1989, the request includes the personal information of all members, all meeting minutes, financial data, and any exchanges with other NGOs pushing for democracy and human rights in China.

Members of the alliance handed a letter outlining their refusal to comply on Tuesday, the deadline for the request.

On her way to the police station, Chow Hang-tung, a barrister and alliance member, told AFP, “We are going to react, to say that we feel you have no legal grounds for your requests, therefore we are just going to ignore you.”

One of the alliance’s directors, Tsui Hon-kwong, also sought a judicial review in the courts, claiming that the police request for information was unconstitutional.

“The Commissioner… provides no explanation as to why he properly believes the Alliance is a foreign agent,” Tsui stated in his application, “thus preventing the Alliance from presenting any concrete rebuttal or clarification.”

“This is a violation of natural justice.”

Authorities in Hong Kong had previously warned that if alliance officials refused to comply with their investigation, they may face jail time or fines.

On Monday, the Security Bureau stated, “To avoid facing the legal danger, the concerned organization should quickly turn back before it is too late.”

Hong Kong is currently being remade in China’s authoritarian image.

Hundreds of pro-democracy activists have been detained, and an official drive to rid the city of everyone deemed “unpatriotic” has begun.

The alliance, formally known as the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Chinese Patriotic Democratic Movements, was previously one of the city’s most conspicuous symbols of political diversity.

It held enormous candlelight vigils in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park every June 4 that drew tens of thousands of citizens, with the crowds rising in recent years as discontent over Beijing’s handling of the city grew.

Slogans were frequently chanted at the vigils.