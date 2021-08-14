The opposition in Zambia is leading the early vote count.

After a hard-fought general election, Zambians were still counting votes on Saturday, with the main opposition candidate ahead in the 20 percent of constituencies reported thus far after a strong turnout.

President Edgar Lungu, 64, is running for the third time against experienced opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema, 59, amid mounting dissatisfaction in the southern African country over rising living costs and crackdowns on dissent.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has revealed the results of 31 of the 156 seats so far, with Hichilema leading with 449,699 votes to Lungu’s 266,202.

The government Patriotic Front (PF) and the main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) both say their candidates are in the lead, citing their own tabulations.

Hundreds of UPND supporters marched through Lusaka on Saturday, expressing their dissatisfaction with the ECZ.

Following deadly pre-election skirmishes, soldiers tasked to police the election on Thursday kept an eye on the area from armoured military vehicles.

After two deaths on election day, including a ruling party chairman, voting continued late into the night, resulting in intermittent conflicts and troop reinforcements in three regions.

Following a high court judgment, social media access in Lusaka was entirely restored on Saturday, just before Hichilema cast his ballot.

The final result is expected to be published within 72 hours of the latest voting station closing time, which might mean a wait until early Monday.

Election manipulation has been a source of popular concern.

People were suspected of carrying pre-marked voting papers, which the ECZ disputed, resulting in scuffles at numerous polling places.

On Saturday, Ernest Bai Koroma, the leader of the African Union’s observer mission, stated voting “operations were handled in a peaceful, transparent, and professional manner.”

European Union peers were a little harsher on the survey, criticizing internet restrictions and “unequal campaign conditions.”

According to chief observer Maria Arena, the electoral process was “technically well-managed” but “marred by… restrictions on freedoms of assembly and mobility, and abuse of incumbency.”

Security personnel have barred Hichilema from campaigning in numerous parts of the country, including the strategically important Copperbelt Province, citing violations of coronavirus measures and the public order legislation.

Out of a population of approximately 17 million, almost seven million persons were registered to vote, the majority of them were between the ages of 24 and 34.

They also chose a parliamentary representative, a mayor, and a municipal councillor in addition to the president.