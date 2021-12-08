The Omicron Variant Remains Safe Despite Partially Evading Pfizer Vaccine Protection.

According to a new South African study, the Omicron variation, which was first detected in November, may reduce the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Researchers in South Africa suggested that the B.1.1.529 variety could partially circumvent the potency of the Pfizer shots in a study published online on Tuesday, but that booster doses could offer more protection against the new COVID-19 strain.

Participants who had COVID-19 before being vaccinated were likewise highly protected against the new strain, according to the researchers.

The researchers used samples from six persons who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine without ever being infected with COVID-19, as well as samples from six patients who had recovered from illness before receiving vaccination shots.

The Omicron variant reduced antibody levels in immunized subjects by a factor of 41. The findings, however, provide an imperfect picture of how well the vaccines would prevent patients from COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in real life, according to the researchers.

“While I believe there will be a lot of illness,” Alex Sigal, a virologist at the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa, told The New York Times, “I’m not sure this will translate into systems collapsing.”

According to Sigal, the results will certainly vary as additional COVID-19 samples are tested, and there are various factors that influence the antibodies produced by a vaccinated person.

“This was incredibly encouraging news to me. I was expecting the worst, “In a phone interview with CNN, Sigal said. “This isn’t a fully undiscovered variety. It surely manages to get away. It is unquestionably horrible. However, it appears to me that there are options for dealing with it.” More COVID-19 samples from persons infected with the Omicron strain will be tested against alternative vaccinations, according to the researchers.

Pfizer and Moderna have previously stated that they were evaluating the efficacy of their vaccines against the novel COVID-19 strain. The drugmakers also stated that a vaccination specific to the variation will be developed within the next three months.

The Omicron variation has been found in more than 30 nations, including the United States, where at least 17 states have recorded cases.