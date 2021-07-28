The Olympics, according to Popovich, “transcends all that petty crap between governments.” as the US engages Iran

The Olympic Games, according to U.S. Olympic basketball coach Gregg Popovich, are a time when sports “transcends all the petty garbage between governments,” as the US and Iran demonstrated sportsmanship towards each other throughout the US’s 120-66 victory.

Both before and after the game, Popovich shook hands with Iranian coach Mehran Shahintab, complementing the Iranian team’s performance against Team USA.

Shahintab agreed with Popovich that politics and athletics are not the same thing.

“People are unique and unaffected by politics,” Shahintab explained.

The Iranian national anthem was praised by the Americans. The Iranians praised the national anthem of the United States. Before that, there were a few handshakes, and there were many more after that.

It was basketball diplomacy for two hours.

It’s still unusual for the United States and Iran — two countries that haven’t had diplomatic relations in more than four decades and are generally on opposite sides of the political spectrum — to get together for anything, from sporting events to nuclear discussions. It happened on Wednesday in the Tokyo Olympics, with the United States easily winning 120-66 in a game that will likely be forgotten soon, but a scene that will be remembered for a long time.

“I believe that citizens in other countries get along far better than their governments,” Popovich added.

At least, it seemed to be the case on Wednesday.

It’s been 41 years since the United States and Iran cut diplomatic ties, a move that occurred just months after the Iranian takeover of the American Embassy in Tehran on Nov. 4, 1979, which sparked a 444-day hostage crisis. There have been crippling economic sanctions imposed on Iran by Washington, as well as former President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the world powers nuclear deal, U.S. flags being burned at rallies and protests in Tehran, and accusations in recent weeks that Iran has delayed a proposed prisoner swap in order to force a quick resumption of indirect nuclear talks.

