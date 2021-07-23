The Olympic Opening Ceremony Has Six Must-See Moments

COVID’s impact will make this year’s Olympic Games stand out from previous ones, but the opening ceremony was still a marvel to behold.

The event was hosted in Tokyo, but due to the epidemic and mounting case counts around the country, it was staged in a mostly empty stadium, with just about 1,000 people in attendance.

It started with a geometric light show, then transitioned to a digital image of the stadium before focusing in on the grass. The display then zoomed in on a seed and revealed a single individual in the stadium’s center, glowing in green.

According to BBC analyst Hazel Irvine, “Japan intends to nurture a seed of hope that will flourish in the hearts of people tonight.”

A montage of athletes exercising in their houses due to social alienation was displayed before footage of deserted streets was presented, illustrating the COVID lockdowns.

This page presents some of the most memorable moments from the ceremony below.

The First Dance

People were highlighted exercising on a rowing machine, a treadmill, and an exercise bike during the program, which recognized the impact of the coronavirus around the world and on sport.

Dancers performed routines depicting some of the emotions experienced during the pandemic, ranging from confinement to loneliness—as well as images of unity and brotherhood with those who were experiencing similar emotions.

Although they are separate, they are not alone.

Silence in the Classroom

As a respect to those who have died as a result of the pandemic, the stadium dimmed and subtle lights were turned on.

A moment of silence was observed in memory of the Israeli delegation killed by Palestinian gunmen in Munich in 1972.

The spotlight was then focused on a single spotlighted dancer in the stadium’s center—on the floor before rising to his feet. He collapsed on the floor after a dazzling performance.

Attendees stood for a moment of silence to honor individuals who had died as a result of COVID.

