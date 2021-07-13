The number of people killed in the China hotel collapse has risen to eight.

A budget hotel in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou collapsed on Tuesday, killing eight people and leaving nine more missing, according to the local administration.

The government of the district of Wujiang announced on its official social media account that six others were rescued from the wreckage of the Siji Kaiyuan hotel, which fell on Monday afternoon.

Authorities had previously stated that 14 people had been rescued, but the updated figure came after “additional examination and screening of fresh information.”

There has yet to be a cause for the disaster.

According to its listing on the travel portal Ctrip, the hotel launched in 2018 and has 54 rooms.

Orange-clad rescue workers swarmed over enormous piles of wreckage, according to images from the area.

Suzhou, a city of over 12 million people located around 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Shanghai, is a famous tourist destination due to its canals and centuries-old gardens.

Building collapses and accidents are widespread in China, and they are frequently blamed on sloppy construction or corruption.

Last March, a quarantine hotel in Quanzhou, southern China, collapsed, killing 29 people. Authorities later discovered that three levels had been unlawfully added to the building’s original four-story structure.

In May, authorities in Shenzhen evacuated one of China’s largest skyscrapers, the SEG Plaza, after it shook many times over several days.