The number of people killed in an Indonesian prison fire has risen to 44.

Authorities reported Thursday that the death toll from a horrific prison fire in Indonesia has increased to 44, as relatives scrambled to submit DNA samples to identify detainees’ bodies.

The death toll had risen to 41 the day before, after a fire ripped through an overcrowded prison in Tangerang, just outside Jakarta, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Three of the eight critically injured convicts died in hospital on Thursday, according to Justice Minister Yasonna Laoly.

“Their bodies are still at the morgue, and we are working with the families to make arrangements for them to be able to pick them up” for burial, Laoly told reporters.

Despite suffering up to 90% burns, the bodies did not require DNA testing since they were still identifiable, according to the ministry.

To aid with identification, police had received 31 DNA samples from the relatives of some of those deceased.

Authorities were still looking into what started the fire, which quickly spread across the facility while most of the inmates were sleeping in their cells.

The fire was primarily limited within one block housing prisoners imprisoned on drug charges when firemen arrived at 3 a.m. (2000 GMT Tuesday).

An electrical issue was suspected as one of the likely causes.

The prison’s electrical system had not been improved since it was built in 1972, according to authorities, although the enormous death toll has been attributed to overcrowding.

According to a government website, the facility housed just over 2,000 detainees, which was more than three times its intended capacity.

The block where the fire started had a maximum capacity of 40 inmates, but it was overcrowded with 120.

In Indonesian jails, which house over 270,000 inmates, overcrowding and unclean conditions are rampant, and jailbreaks are common.