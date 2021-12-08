The number of people killed by the Indonesian volcano eruption has risen to 39.

Authorities announced Wednesday that the death toll from Indonesia’s Mount Semeru eruption has increased to 39, as rescuers hurried to recover additional dead amid the possibility of more volcanic activity.

On Saturday, the island of Java’s highest mountain erupted, spewing volcanic ash into the sky and pouring boiling mud on towns as hundreds of terrified residents fled their homes.

In a statement, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said, “The search and rescue team uncovered four more bodies today.”

Another injured person died in hospital on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 39.

According to the agency’s spokeswoman, 12 persons are still missing.

More than 4,000 people were forced to flee to makeshift shelters as a result of the calamity, which coated towns in grey ash.

According to medics at Lumajang district shelters, evacuees had been complaining of coughing, chest ailments, and diarrhoea.

Others expressed relief at surviving the ordeal and being reunited with loved ones safely.

Sutimah, a 45-year-old woman seeking safety at a shelter, said her husband narrowly avoided being swept away by the mudslides.

“My spouse was a miner at the time. He would have been killed if he had fled seconds later. The mudslide carried away his colleague, a truck driver “AFP quoted her as saying.

Rescuers have been searching for remains buried beneath the mud and rubble of collapsed houses in perilous conditions.

The head of the country’s volcanology service advised that “secondary eruptions” were still a possibility and that people should keep away.

Indonesia has around 130 active volcanoes and is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is characterized by frequent volcanic and seismic activity due to the collision of tectonic plates.