The number of migrants crossing the Mexican border is “unprecedented,” according to the US government.

According to the chief of America’s Homeland Security Department, a “unprecedented” number of migrants were intercepted unlawfully crossing the US-Mexico border in July.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, border guards detected more than 200,000 attempts to enter the United States during the month.

At a press conference in Texas on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “We are encountering an unprecedented volume of migrants in between the ports of entry at our southern border.”

“One of the most difficult difficulties we confront is the situation at the border. In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, it’s multifaceted, changing, and includes vulnerable people.”

Arrivals of migrants to the United States fell sharply during the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak, but began to pick up later in 2020, before increasing once President Joe Biden assumed office.

The most recent results show a departure from seasonal patterns. The number of people attempting to enter the border normally decreases during the scorching summer months.

Unaccompanied minors surged by 24% in July from the previous month, to little under 19,000, according to border officials.

During the pandemic, a huge number of expulsions contributed to “a higher-than-usual number of migrants attempting several border crossing attempts.”