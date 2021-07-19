The number of COVID-19 cases among athletes at the Tokyo Olympics has risen to three.

As more individuals arrive at the athlete’s village ahead of the Games, Tokyo Olympics officials reported on Sunday that three competitors had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A third participant has tested positive for coronavirus, according to organizers, ahead of the Olympics’ commencement in August. At the time, the athlete, whose identity has not been revealed by the organizers, was not staying in the Olympic village. According to the Associated Press, the organizers emphasized that the athlete was “non-Japanese.”

After arriving at the Olympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, players of South Africa’s Olympic football team Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. They are the village’s first athletes to be diagnosed with the virus.

The athletes’ identities were not released by the games’ organizers, who simply stated that they were “non-Japanese.” The South African Football Association eventually confirmed their names and said that the entire team had been quarantined.

“A comprehensive medical clearance was required of every member of Team South Africa as an eligibility criterion. In addition, they were advised to isolate for two weeks prior to departure, monitor their health daily, report any symptoms, and produce two negative nasopharyngeal PCR tests within 96 hours after departure, as required by Tokyo 2020,” said Dr. Phatho Zondi, the team’s chief medical officer.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, some sportsmen have withdrawn from the games, including Australian tennis superstar Nick Kygios and Australian basketballer Liz Cambage. According to CNN, at least 10,000 volunteers have also resigned.

Organizers have posted signs warning Olympic village inhabitants to wear masks and maintain social distance. COVID-19-positive athletes will be subjected to contract tracking and will not be able to compete in the Games.

The disclosure of new cases comes as infection rates among Tokyo’s general population continue to rise, with health officials reporting more than 1,000 new cases everyday for the past four days.

Tokyo has also been declared in a state of emergency for the fourth time. This implies that no spectators will be allowed in the Tokyo venues.

Over 15,000 athletes have arrived Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics as of Friday. According to NPR, more than 45 persons associated with the Games have tested positive for COVID-19 as of this writing, including media, contractors, and personnel.