The number of cars purchased in the United States fell in July, resulting in a drop in retail sales.

Vehicle purchases fell substantially in July, causing a drop in US retail sales as consumers held off on a variety of purchases, according to government data released Tuesday.

Despite an increase in cases of the Delta form of Covid-19, customers continued to venture out to restaurants and bars, and rising gas costs boosted sales at petrol stations, according to the statistics.

The Commerce Department stated that total sales decreased a surprise 1.1 percent in July compared to June, significantly more than analysts expected, with car sales falling 4.3 percent.

Total retail sales declined by 0.4 percent excluding all motor vehicles and parts, but they are still 15.8 percent higher than July 2020, according to the data.

New limits in some regions, like as the reinstatement of mask requirements, could be a factor in the declines, as could the tapering of government stimulus cheques, which spurred a recent spending surge.

Clothing and sporting products, as well as building supplies, saw significant drops, as rising prices and supply constraints hampered development.

According to the survey, online sales fell 3.1 percent last month, while assorted brick and mortar businesses gained 3.5 percent.

In an analysis, Pantheon Macroeconomics’ Ian Shepherdson noted, “It’s impossible to isolate the impact of the fading stimulus boost from the likely blow due to the Delta variation.”

“The Delta hit will likely be higher in August,” he cautioned, “so we have to cut back our hopes for third-quarter consumption rather sharply.”