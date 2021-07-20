The number of arrests linked to Jovenel Moise’s assassination has risen to 26, including three Haitian cops.

Police Chief Léon Charles stated, “There was infiltration in the police.” He stated that four further arrests were made on Tuesday, at least three of them were police officers; however, the ranks of the officers involved were not published.

Despite the fact that 26 people have been arrested in connection with the case, it is still unclear who was responsible for the attack on Mose and his wife.

Haitians attended official ceremonies on Tuesday to honor deceased President Jovenel Mose, while also preparing to establish a new temporary leader and detaining at least three police officers suspected in the assassination.

Ariel Henry, the designated Prime Minister, was to be sworn in to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who took control of Haiti with the support of the police and military after the July 7 attack on Mose’s private residence.

In the yard of the Nation Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, a multitude of international dignitaries and Haitian politicians dressed solemnly sat in the shade of pink and white bougainvillea to memorialize Mose.

As Joseph addressed to mourners, a big portrait of the assassinated president hung behind him. He stated, “The president is dead because of his political and social views.”

Oligarchs and criminals, Joseph claimed, assassinated the president’s character and then the president himself. He urged everyone to use the occasion as an opportunity to discover a shared goal and long-term solutions.

Dominick Cauvin, a non-police officer, was identified as the fourth suspect by Haitian police.

According to public data, Dominick Cauvin has lived in South Florida in recent years, spending time in Miami, Miami Beach, and Pembroke Pines. According to his LinkedIn page, he works as an independent security consultant, and his private Instagram account describes him as the founder and owner of Armotech International Corp. and Armotech Group S.A. in Haiti.

According to public documents, Cauvin is the CEO of Armotech International Corp., a corporation situated in Pembroke Pines, Florida, that he registered with the state on Nov. 2, 2020. He founded the Armotech Group Inc., a corporation with a similar name.