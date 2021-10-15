The Norway attacker is being held in medical custody due to concerns about his mental health.

As concerns about the man’s mental state grew, a Norwegian judge on Friday ordered him to be confined in a medical hospital after he confessed to killing five people with a bow and arrow.

Espen Andersen Brathen, a Danish citizen who converted to Islam and is suspected of being radicalized, will be held in strict isolation for the first two weeks, according to judge Ann Mikalsen.

According to the prosecution, a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation is required to establish whether Brathen can be held legally liable for his actions, which might take many months.

“This shows that things aren’t quite right,” his lawyer, Fredrik Neumann, said of his client’s mental state.

“A full court assessment will clear that up,” he told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

Brathen was not in court on Friday because he had not objected to the custody request.

While officials have stated that the attack seemed to be a terror attack, they have not ruled out the possibility that it was carried out by a mentally ill person.

“There is no doubt that it appears to be a terrorist act,” Hans Sverre Sjovold, the chief of Norway’s intelligence service PST, said at a press conference on Thursday.

“This is someone who has been in and out of the health system for quite some time,” Sjovold explained.

Brathen, who was previously known to police due to concerns that he was radicalized, has confessed to the killings while being questioned, according to police.

Police claimed a bow and arrows, as well as other unidentified weapons, were used before he was caught, killing four ladies and one man and injuring three others.

“He has told us why he did it,” prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told AFP on Thursday. “But we can’t say anything publicly about his intentions at this moment.”

PST, which is in charge of Norway’s anti-terrorism measures, was aware of the suspect, but few specifics about why have surfaced.

“Previously, there were concerns about radicalization,” police officer Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters.

Those reports were made prior to this year, and police stated they followed up on them at the time.

Brathen had previously been the subject of two court rulings, according to Norwegian media, including a restraining order against his parents after threatening to kill his father, and a conviction for burglary and obtaining narcotics in 2012.

A video of Brathen was also discovered by local media.