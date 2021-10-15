The Norway Attack Could Have Been Caused by Mental Illness.

Authorities in Norway said Friday that a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people earlier this week was likely motivated by mental illness, and that the culprit was ordered to be held in a medical facility.

In police questioning, Espen Andersen Brathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen who converted to Islam and is suspected of being radicalized, confessed to the killings.

He was held in a medical facility on Friday pending a psychological evaluation.

On Friday, two days after the incident, police inspector Per Thomas Omholt informed reporters, “The strongest notion after the first days of the investigation is that illness is in the background.”

Other causes have been considered, including “anger, retribution, impulse, jihad, disease, and provocation,” according to Omholt.

The psychological evaluation is required to determine whether Brathen can be held legally liable for his actions, which might take several months.

“This shows that things aren’t quite right,” his lawyer Fredrik Neumann said of his client’s mental state.

“A full court assessment will clear that up,” he told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

Brathen admitted to the acts but did not admit culpability, according to Omholt.

While investigators claimed the attack had all the symptoms of a terror strike, they appeared to be leaning toward the conclusion that it was the work of a mentally ill individual.

“There is no doubt that it appears to be a terrorist act,” Hans Sverre Sjovold, the chief of Norway’s intelligence service PST, said at a press conference on Thursday.

“This is someone who has been in and out of the health system for quite some time,” Sjovold explained.

Brathen had previously been reported to the police because to concerns that he was radicalized.

Police claimed a bow and arrows, as well as two other unidentified weapons, were used before he was caught, killing four ladies and one man and injuring three others.

PST, which is in charge of Norway’s anti-terrorism measures, was aware of the suspect, but few specifics about why have surfaced.

“Previously, there were concerns about radicalization,” police officer Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters.

Those reports were made prior to this year, and police stated they followed up on them at the time.

According to Norwegian media, Brathen had previously been the subject of two court rulings, including a restraining order against his parents after threatening to kill his father.