The Nord Stream 2 deal will complete the project, but it will not include US sanctions against Germany and Russia.

According to the Associated Press, a deal between the US and Germany on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will allow the project to be completed without further US penalties against Germany and Russia.

Ukraine and Poland oppose the completion of the pipeline that will deliver gas from Russia to Europe. According to Congressional aides briefed on some of the deal’s terms that could be unveiled Wednesday, the US and Germany will make concessions to the two countries as part of the agreement.

The pipeline is viewed as a danger to European energy security by President Joe Biden’s administration, which has previously placed sanctions on some of those involved in its construction. Sanctions against the German corporation implicated, however, were waived.

“We continue to be concerned about how the project jeopardizes European energy security, undermines Ukraine’s security, and jeopardizes the security of our eastern flank, NATO friends and partners,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress are opposed to the pipeline.

It was unclear whether concessions to Ukraine and Poland would be appreciated right once.

Officials at the White House declined to comment on the circumstances of the situation. The State Department announced on Monday that a senior diplomat would travel to Poland and Ukraine this week to discuss Nord Stream 2, which is expected to be contentious.

Psaki told reporters, “I expect the State Department and others to have more on this soon.”

The Nord Stream 2 project has presented the Biden administration with a huge foreign policy conundrum. Officials from both parties in the United States have long concerned that it would give Russia too much control over European gas supply, allowing Russia to cut off gas to its foes Ukraine and Poland. However, the pipeline is nearly complete, and the US is anxious to repair ties with Germany that were strained during Trump’s presidency.

Biden’s stance on Ukraine is likewise a touchy political issue. Former President Donald Trump was impeached for the first time after attempting to convince Ukraine’s president to dig up information on Biden and his son. The Senate later found him not guilty and acquitted him.

The news of the imminent deal comes at a time when Ukraine is keen to sign it. This is a condensed version of the information.