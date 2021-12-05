The Nobel Prize in Physics refutes Italy’s scientific brain drain.

Giorgio Parisi, an Italian physicist, will receive a shared Nobel prize at a ceremony on Monday, but behind the joy comes concern about the brain drain that has seen many young scientists leave to work overseas for years.

According to Italy’s national statistics office Istat, 14,000 Italian researchers left the country between 2009 and 2015, a trend fueled in part by a lack of funding.

“Italy is not a hospitable country for researchers, whether Italian or foreign,” Parisi stated after winning the Nobel Prize in Physics in October for his work on the interaction of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems.

“Research has been underfunded for the previous 10-15 years, and the situation has gotten worse.”

Government investment decreased from 9.9 billion euros ($11.2 billion) in 2007 to 8.3 billion euros in 2015, according to the most recent numbers available, and research spending in the eurozone’s third largest economy was much lower than the EU average in 2019.

In addition to Parisi, Italy has produced a number of notable scientists in recent decades, including Carlo Rubbia, a CERN physicist who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1984, and neuroembryologist Rita Levi-Montalcini, who was awarded the prize in 1986.

However, after the 2008 financial crisis, research resources were curtailed, and Italy’s famed bureaucracy also plays a role in transferring young talent elsewhere, according to critics.

“Getting a university job in Italy is regrettably quite difficult,” said Eleonora D’Elia, a 35-year-old biologist from Rome who has been teaching at Imperial College London for the past four years.

“A lack of money and viable employment, the relationships required, and a highly convoluted system depending on the number of publications published,” she said.

The magnitude of the crisis was verified by Roberto Antonelli, the chairman of Rome’s famed Lincean Academy, who told AFP that “funding for universities and Italian research institutes has been drastically reduced.”

This was accompanied by “a drop in the quality of available positions for young people in comparison to other countries.”

The number of professors with long-term contracts at universities has decreased by over 20%, from 60,882 in 2009 to 48,878 in 2016.

According to d’Elia, there is “greater support in terms of income and research money” in London, whereas she “would have to constantly struggle to achieve it” in Italy, where she intends to return one day to be with her family and friends.

The Italian government has promised to put some of the substantial post-pandemic recovery funds it is expecting from the European Union to good use.