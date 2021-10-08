The Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to Alexei Navalny could be a major setback for Vladimir Putin.

For a guy who is accustomed to defying the odds, the odds of 12-1 set by one bookmaker for Alexei Navalny to win the Nobel Peace Prize are a safer bet than most he has faced recently.

After all, luck aided the Russian opposition figure’s survival of a Novichok nerve agent attack blamed on Russian authorities but denied by the Kremlin in August 2020. The plane’s emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk saved his life.

His wealth has become a little drier since his hastily planned treatment and convalescence in Berlin.

On his return to Russia in January 2021, he was arrested and became a figurehead for anti-government protests that spanned 11 time zones across the world’s largest country.

However, his following two-year and-eight-month prison sentence on accusations of violating the terms of a suspended sentence from 2014 for a conviction he claims was politically motivated is likely to be just the beginning of his incarceration.

His Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which had unequivocally exposed graft by the Kremlin elite, including a billion-dollar palace purportedly belonging to his rival, President Vladimir Putin, was subjected to even harsher repression by the government.

The FBK and its affiliates were labeled “extremist” by a Moscow court. Its demise aroused fears that his movement had been declared illegal, despite the fact that it continued to campaign against the ruling United Russia party in the September parliamentary election.

Navalny’s supporters hope that his nomination by the Norwegian Nobel Committee would ensure that he is remembered even if he is out of sight.

“The Kremlin will do everything possible to keep Navalny imprisoned. He’ll be imprisoned until one of two people dies first: Putin or Navalny “Sergei Erofeev, a lecturer at Rutgers University in New Jersey, was one of the group of people who nominated him for the award.

“The goal of Russian civil society and the progressive international community is to get him out of there as soon as possible. To make the costs of holding Navalny in prison unbearable for the Kremlin, so that they will understand that it is best to release him, “He told The Washington Newsday that the award was a factor in his decision.

