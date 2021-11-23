The Niger Desert’s Great Green Wall Restores Life.

The Simiri plateau in Niger, formerly a bleak landscape, is now a little paradise for fauna and vegetation.

Goats eat acacia seeds, partridge and squirrel prints litter the ground, praying mantises dangle from branches, and swarms of grasshoppers eat the lush vegetation.

Simiri mayor Moussa Adamou said, “A tiny woodland has mysteriously revived.”

The project is part of the African Union’s Great Green Wall initiative, which intends to restore 100 million hectares of dry land along an 8,000-kilometer (5,000-mile) stretch running from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east by 2030.

In landlocked Niger, where desert occupies three-quarters of the area and 80 percent of the population relies on subsistence farming, arable land is treasured.

According to the World Bank, the country’s population will grow from 23 million in 2019 to 30 million in 2030 and 70 million in 2050, highlighting the importance of the Green Wall’s success.

White gum and Bauhinia rufescens trees, both drought-resistant and capable of growing to a height of 12 meters (40 feet), make up the majority of Niger’s contribution.

Villagers created earthen embankments with pickaxes and spades to keep rainwater around the seedlings longer, allowing them to grow even during droughts.

“Their leaves and seeds are high in protein for livestock,” said Garba Moussa, a local farmer.

“We consume them cooked or dried as a survival food during acute food shortages,” he continued.

Since the Simiri plateau reforestation work began in 2013, Mayor Adamou claims that game animals, including giraffes, have been leaving their distant home south of the capital Niamey to savor the tender acacia leaves.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, Niger’s southern woods have lost one-third of their surface area and currently cover only one to two percent of the country.

According to Maisharou Abdou, the Green Wall’s director-general in Niger, by 2030, Niger plans to “green” 3.6 million hectares of land, or more than 37.5 percent of its total land area.

Abdou estimated that between 8% and 12% of the total will be completed by 2020, but stressed that the project was “a long-distance marathon.”

The head of the anti-desertification services, Mouhamadou Souley, noted that work on extending Simiri’s reforestation by another 65 hectares had already begun.

He stated that the country, which is one of the poorest in the world, requires more than 454.645 billion CFA francs ($780 million) to realize this objective.

Money has already been donated by the European Union, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Bank, and other organizations.

The Great Green Wall not only halts desertification, but it also concentrates.